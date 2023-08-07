LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Barboursville area is missing after he allegedly attended the LIV Golf Tournament at The Greenbrier.

According to a Facebook post from the Lewisburg Police Department, Jarred David Shultz, 39, of Barboursville, was last seen on Aug. 5, 2023, at 11:40 p.m. This was in the Coleman Drive area within Lewisburg city limits.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A Facebook post from Schultz’s wife said he had been attending the multi-day LIV Golf Tournament at The Greenbrier.

Other agencies are reportedly working with the department in the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Jarred Schultz is asked to contact the Lewisburg Police Department immediately at (304) 645-1626.