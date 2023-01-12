CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Clay County man will spend the next six years behind bars for a child pornography conviction.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Robert Owen Johnson, 56, of Procious, West Virginia, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 to six years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Court documents and statements say that Johnson is accused of using Facebook and his cell phone on Feb. 20, 2021 to distribute a video depicting child pornography to another person on Facebook. The DOJ says he also allegedly admitted to using that Facebook account to chat with others and to possess and distribute child pornography between 2020 and 2021.