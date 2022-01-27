West Virginia man sentenced to 15 years on federal child porn charge in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, IN (WBOY) – A West Virginia man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being convicted of attempted production of child pornography, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

In addition to the 15-year prison term, United States District Court Judge Holly Brady also sentenced Kevin Hartleroad, 64 of Parkersburg, to five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $10,000 in restitution.

According to documents in this case, between February 2020 and April 2020, Hartleroad engaged in online conversations with an undercover law enforcement officer purporting to be the stepfather of a 14-year-old girl with whom he was sexually active.

During the course of their conversations, Hartleroad expressed interest in having sex with the girl. He also expressed an interest in watching the “stepfather” having sex with the teenage girl, and he sent the undercover officer a text message graphically detailing the sexual acts that he wanted to see performed with the girl.

The jury found him guilty of the charge following a two-day jury trial in September, 2021. This case was investigated by the FBI.