West Virginia man stopped from carrying handgun onto flight in D.C.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man from Berkeley County was cited after he tried to bring a loaded handgun onto his flight at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, according to the TSA.

Photo Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration

They say a TSA officer stopped the man from bringing the .40 caliber handgun onto his flight. The gun was loaded with eight bullets with one in the chamber.

The man was entering the security checkpoint with his carry-on items when the gun was detected.

The TSA says that officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who then took the gun from the man and cited him on a weapons charge.

This is the fifth gun detected by TSA officers so far this year, according to a press release.