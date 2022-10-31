CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — This West Virginia home is for sale, and while it needs a little love, it has several unique features that you’re going to want to see.

The mansion in Charleston, West Virginia has six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, two kitchens, a pool, hot tub, tennis court, gazebo and circle driveway.

It also has its very own wine cellar, an elevator to all floors, a mock french market in the basement and a few unusual surprises in the garage.

It’s far from turnkey, but this “diamond in the rough” is packed full of unique fireplaces, woodwork and features that you won’t find in just any old house along with a total of 9,239 square feet. It’s also part of the Quarry Ridge neighborhood, a gated community of large homes with some of the best views in the area.

Outside, the 13.61 acres need a few trees trimmed, and the pool, hot tub, bathhouse, Koi pond and tennis courts all need some work, but you can’t beat the view, which looks over the Kanawha River and West Virginia State Capitol.

The home is for sale by auction through Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service. As of Oct. 31, the highest bid was $200,000, but the official auction date isn’t until Nov. 9 at noon. Click here to make an official bid.