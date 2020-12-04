West Virginia may get everyone vaccinated by mid-March

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — At his Friday briefing, Governor Jim Justice announced that the first batch of Pfizer vaccine should arrive on December 15.

The second wave of vaccines from Moderna should arrive a week later. The first people to be vaccinated will be nursing home residents and front line workers. They will be followed by all health care professionals and first responders. Then the general public.

“I am very, very, very hopeful that this will move so quickly, you know that what will happen is, possibly even by the middle of March we’ll be able to vaccinate almost everyone,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The West Virginia National Guard and the Department of Health will be working to set up 250-vaccination sites across the Mountain State. Yesterday, they did a table-top exercise, to work out any problems.

“We went through that. We briefed the Governor later in the day on the results. We believe that it was a productive event and we continue to work through the processes we need to,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard.

But health officials on all levels are also trying to stop rumors that the vaccines might not be safe.

“These vaccines and the other vaccines that will come to market afterwards, cannot cause COVID-19,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

The Governor and health leaders say people must still wear masks and take precautions even during the vaccination period.

“Today Governor Justice said rumors that he was calling a special session of the legislature December 10th is simply not true. But the governor reserves the right to make that call if Congress fails to provide more COVID-19 funding to the states,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.