CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has a critical shortage of childcare, and those who can find it, often find it unaffordable. Now, the legislature may get involved to help with the shortage and boost employment in the Mountain State.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 25% of children in West Virginia still live in poverty. Often one parent has to stay home because they can’t find, or afford, childcare.

When the legislative session begins next month, lawmakers will consider a bill that could pay up to half of a parent’s childcare costs with tax credits.

With thousands of new jobs coming here through companies such as Nucor Steel, Form Energy and Berkshire Hathaway, creating more childcare could mean getting more parents back in the workforce.

“West Virginia is 4th in the country in terms of being a childcare desert. Childcare options are not available. They’re just not available. You go into a lot of these counties, there is zero childcare available,” said State Sen. Mike Woelfel (D) Cabell, the Minority Leader.

Senator Woelfel says he’s spoken with Republican leaders, and they are receptive to the idea of creating a way to expand childcare, as a way to increase workforce participation.

Right now, there is no estimate of how much this might cost the state.

One suggestion for helping the childcare system is using funds from the state’s $2 billion budget surplus, which could be discussed when the legislature convinces on Jan. 10, 2024.