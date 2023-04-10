WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Where does the blame lie with West Virginia’s opioid crisis?

It’s hard to pinpoint, but the Attorney General alleges significant pharmacy chains have something to do with it.

Patrick Morrisey has settled lawsuits against Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, and now his office is taking on Kroger. At his stop in Wheeling, while campaigning for governor this week, he says negotiations with the company are underway.

The suits allege that the companies over-prescribed opioid, which allegedly contributed to rehabilitation costs, insurance costs, and minors born addicted to the drugs.

We believe that every entity that we’ve sued, we’ve alleged that there have been violations of the law, and we’re going to try to have accountability for those allegations….they’re the last case left, and everyone deserves accountability in West Virginia. Patrick Morrisey, (R)-West Virginia Attorney General

Kroger’s trial date is set for June 5 if an agreement cannot be reached.

So far the pharmacy chains have settled with West Virginia for more than $260 million as part of the lawsuits.