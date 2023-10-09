CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is mourning the loss of beloved Mountaineer football player, Dale Wolfley, who passed away Saturday night at 56.

Wolfley played on the offensive line from 1986 to 1990. He later worked on the coaching staff and became part of the broadcast team, including “Gold and Blue Nation Mountaineer Gameday.”

But Dale Wolfley may be best remembered for his work with kids at football camps, and through his work raising funds for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital during our annual Mediathons.

The hospital plans to construct a “Window of Hope” to tribute Wolfley and raise funds for the hospital in his honor.

No cause for his death has been given. Funeral arrangements are pending.