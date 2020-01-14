CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Rescue dogs could soon become West Virginia’s official state dog under a proposal moving through the legislature.
The resolution from Senators Ryan Weld and Stephen Baldwin was approved Tuesday in the Senate. The move is intended to bring public attention to the dogs living in the more than 500 animal shelters in the state.
Weld told lawmakers that rescue dogs need second chances and encouraged his counterparts to donate to their local shelters. The proposal now moves to the House of Delegates.
If approved, shelter dogs would join a bunch of other official state flora and fauna.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Bills seek to end ‘conversion therapy’ in Kentucky
- WV Legislature debates controversial abortion bill
- West Virginia moves to make shelter dogs official state dog
- Kentucky miners block coal train over missed paychecks
- Delegate Capito introduces bill providing public employees with paid family leave
- Governor Jim Justice proclaims January 14th as Hunger Free West Virginia Day
- Two arrested after stabbing in Charleston
- Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
- Police: Body of missing Port Clinton teen Harley Dilly found in chimney
- West Virginia student contest promotes opioid abuse awareness