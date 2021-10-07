West Virginia NAACP president is 1st Black male in state Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has named NAACP state chapter president Owens Brown to the state Senate.

Brown will be the first Black man to serve in the Senate. Justice on Thursday announced Brown’s appointment to the seat vacated by the resignation of Bill Ihlenfeld.

Ihlenfeld was confirmed Tuesday as the U.S. attorney for the state’s northern district. Brown is a Wheeling resident.

The Senate seat covers Brooke, Hancock and Ohio counties as well as part of Marshall County. Marie Redd of Huntington was the first Black person elected to the state Senate, in 1998.