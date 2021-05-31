West Virginia National Cemetery holds private wreath laying ceremony

PRUNEYTOWN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia National Cemetery held a private wreath laying ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony included a flag-raising, a speech from Cemetery Director, Keith Barnes, and the playing of Taps by a member of the military.

The banner on the wreath used in the ceremony

While the ceremony was not open to the public, Barnes said it’s still important to make sure veterans get the respect they deserve.

“It’s our highlight of the year for the VA and especially for the National Cemetery Administration. 1.3 million causalities in our history, and it’s obviously an important day for us,” said Barnes.

Barnes is hoping to hold a full event for the public to visit next year.