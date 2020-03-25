West Virginia National Guard aids in COVID-19 relief efforts

Members of the West Virginia National Guard assist state-level partner agencies, including the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, with the logistical movement and delivery of in-demand medical supplies to hospitals, clinics, and local departments of health throughout West Virginia in support of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak response efforts, March 24, in Poca, West Virginia. Workers packaged up large distributions of supplies such as surgical masks, respirators, sterile gowns, and examination gloves which were then loaded into vehicles for rapid dispatch and delivery around the state. (MARCH 24 PHOTO COURTESY EDWIN L. WRISTON VIA U.S. ARMY NATIONAL GUARD)

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – Members of the West Virginia National Guard assisted in the COVID-19 efforts this week by manning hotline phone lines, delivering medical supplies and conducting COVID-19 testing on staff and residence at a Morgantown Nursing home.

Members of the West Virginia National Guard assist state partner agencies by manning phone lines at the West Virginia Poison Center, part of the statewide Coronavirus 2019/COVID-19 response efforts, March 19, in Charleston, West Virginia. The members are answering questions and inquiries from concerned citizens on a hotline established as part of an interagency whole-of-government approach in response to the ongoing pandemic. (MARCH 24 PHOTO COURTESY EDWIN L. WRISTON VIA U.S. ARMY NATIONAL GUARD)

Tech. Sgt. Alex Morhead, 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia National Guard, assists state partner agencies by manning phone lines at the West Virginia Poison Center, part of the statewide Coronavirus 2019/COVID-19 response efforts, March 19, in Charleston, West Virginia. The members are answering questions and inquiries from concerned citizens on a hotline established as part of an interagency whole-of-government approach in response to the ongoing pandemic. (MARCH 24 PHOTO COURTESY EDWIN L. WRISTON VIA U.S. ARMY NATIONAL GUARD)

Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive Battalion and 35th Civil Support Team provide assistance for COVID-19 swabbing for the staff of a nursing facility March 23, in Morgantown, West Virginia. West Virginia CBRN experts have been providing assistance to the State of West Virginia in response to the current COVID-19 outbreak. (MARCH 24 PHOTO COURTESY SGT. DAVIS ROHRER VIA U.S. ARMY NATIONAL GUARD)

