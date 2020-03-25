West Virginia National Guard aids in COVID-19 relief efforts

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – Members of the West Virginia National Guard assisted in the COVID-19 efforts this week by manning hotline phone lines, delivering medical supplies and conducting COVID-19 testing on staff and residence at a Morgantown Nursing home.
