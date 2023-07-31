CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dozens of West Virginia National Guard soldiers are deploying to the U.S. and Mexico border to assist Texas’ operation Lone Star throughout August.

Governor Jim Justice and the National Guard are stepping in just like several other states, and on Monday they held a sendoff event for the soldiers to prepare for what the next month will hold.

“All of the states are affected, like it or not like it. West Virginia is affected everyday by what is going on at the southern border, and we know it’s chaos,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “There’s people coming, there’s bad people, bad guys bad women. There are all kinds of situations that are happening that we don’t condone in this country. With all that being said, I wanted for us to offer some form of assistance.”

These men and women in the National Guard will be working along the Rio Grande River throughout August, and they will be implementing tactics to assist Texas State Police and Border Patrol with the goal of improving border security.

“Our main focus is to support Texas. So there will always be a Texas National Guard soldier with us. They’ve been on this mission for three-plus years, so we’re there to give them a little relief so that way there not having too many guys on the mission. We’re honestly just going to be learning and helping them with anything they need help with,” Noncommission officer in charge of this mission Ryan Hopkins said.

Operation Lone Star was implemented by Texas governor Greg Abbott to prevent human trafficking, smuggling and immigration without documentation into the United States.

Soldiers said if they find men and women crossing the border without legal documentation, those people will be sent back to Mexico and may face legal consequences.

“There are Texas soldiers down there that can speak Spanish, and of course our emphasis is to try to deter them to go back into Mexico or seek a proper point of entry, in which there are two points of entries in Eagle Pass in which they can seek asylum,” Cpt. Zachary Pingley said. “They just need to avoid the Concertina wire and the other barriers that have been put in place.”

Several of the soldiers who spoke to 13 News cited overdoses and drug trafficking issues as their main reason for deploying to assist Abbott’s operation.

“I work in law enforcement here in West Virginia, and so I see the opposite effects of when people are in the United States and deal with them typically on drug trafficking and a lot of overdoses. And so, I want to go to the border and see what it’s like from people coming across the border illegal, and just human trafficking as well,” Pingley said.

Several soldiers said they want to see firsthand what’s been happening along the border, and they want to assist in any way possible in terms of re-directing migrants.

There are no plans for this deployment to extend beyond the 30 days.