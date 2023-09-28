CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Unless Congress passes funding legislation by Saturday, the U.S. government will shut down starting Sunday, and the military in West Virginia are preparing for the possible impacts.

WBOY’s Nexstar affiliate The Hill reported that during the shutdown, “‘over 1 million military members’ as well as furloughed civilian employees would go without pay,” citing a Pentagon spokesperson.

In West Virginia, Major General Bill Crane said in a message on Thursday that the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) is preparing for an orderly shutdown on Monday.

“If Congress is unable to reach an agreement on funding by midnight Sept. 30, 2023, all West Virginia National Guard employees, technicians, and Active Guard Reserve members will report for duty on Monday, October 2, 2023, or their next scheduled workday if Monday is a regularly scheduled day off, to implement an orderly shutdown of activities,” Crane said in the message on social media.

Some workers will be furloughed or temporarily discharged and others will have to work without pay until Congress passes funding for them.

Crane said that during a shutdown, the WVNG will continue its work and do its best to financially support Soldiers, Airmen, Civilians and their families.

“Our brave men and women, both at home and abroad, will continue to conduct national defense, support to civil authorities, and continue our response to the West Virginia, to include our current Department of Corrections mission, despite a lack of funding from the federal government,” said Crane’s message.

Updated information from Crane will be passed from the chain of command, email and social media, the message said.

West Virginians could also see the impact of the government shutdown in their SNAP benefits and at the state’s national parks. Some federal workers not in the military can also expect to be furloughed, although essential workers aren’t impacted.