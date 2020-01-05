West Virginia National Guard Soldiers welcomed home after Middle East deployment

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — At a time when tensions are high in the Middle East, some West Virginia National Guardsmen are now out of harm’s way.

On Saturday, more than 140 Soldiers of the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 821st Horizontal Construction Company (HCC), part of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion, returned to West Virginia.

The plane landing Saturday at McLaughlin National Guard Base.

This comes nine months after they had been deployed to the Middle East in support of operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and Freedom Sentinel.

Officials, families, and friends greeted the returning Guardsmen on their arrival in Charleston. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his wife Cathy were also on hand to welcome home the troops.

Families and friends waiting for their loved ones.

“On behalf of all West Virginians, Cathy and I want to welcome home all the men and women of the 821st who have been overseas defending freedom,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “We are so happy for their safe return and so appreciative of the sacrifices they and their families have made for all of us here at home.”

While deployed to the Central Command Area of Responsibility in the Middle East, Soldiers of the 821st spent more than 28,000 man-hours constructing a large horizontal construction project in Kuwait. The unit also completed construction of two MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile sites and one Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-ballistic missile site, as well as assisted in the construction of two life supports areas that now support over 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen from both the Army and Air Force.

According to the National Guard, members of the 821st completed various missions and assignments throughout the CENTCOM AOR as needed, including in Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia, and received high accolades for their efforts continually exemplifying the motto, “Mountaineer Pride Worldwide” throughout their deployment.

“Deployments are never easy, either on those serving or those left behind on the home front,” stated Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Adjutant General.

The welcome home included homemade signs, tears and lots of hugs.

Breezy Sprouse with her son, Deacon.

“It has been a long couple of months without my husband,” explained Breezy Sprouse. “While Daniel was gone, our son has taken his first steps.”

Her husband, PFC Daniel Sprouse, added, “I have a lot to make up for since I have been away, but I am looking forward to that.”

The 821st last deployed overseas in 2008.

