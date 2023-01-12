FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Even though it has only been a national park for two years, West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park is in the top 10 best national parks in the United States.

According to Travel Lens, parks were ranked on entrance fees, number of visitors, distance to the closest city and reviews from TripAdvisor.

The New River Gorge National Park is ranked eighth on the list, beating out Grand Teton in Wyoming and the Indiana Dunes in Indiana.

The study says New River Gorge has an overall score of 7.01/10, with more than 1.6 million recreation visitors, no entry fee and 48.15% “beautiful” reviews. There is no data for the distance to the closest city.

Here are the top 10 best national parks in the United States, according to the study.