CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Les Holbert remembers the exact spot where he met President John F. Kennedy in Charleston, West Virginia. It was at the bottom-right of the steps behind the State Capitol building.

“Down the steps, he came,” described Holbert. “He shook my hand and my heart beat like that (tapping his chest). That was the real deal man… real deal.”

Holbert, a resident of St. Albans, was 16 years old at the time. He just received his driver’s license and his mom, a registered Republican, wanted to see Kennedy, the charismatic Democrat, speak at West Virginia’s Centennial event on Thursday, June 20, 1963.

“As [Kennedy] said, ‘The sun doesn’t always shine in West Virginia, but the people do’ and that’s what he told us as we were getting rained on,” recalled Holbert.

By then, Kennedy had already won over the hearts of many Mountaineers. They gifted him a 1960 West Virginia presidential primary knockout where his main opponent, Hubert Humphrey, would drop out of the race, and Kennedy would move on to win the presidency against Richard Nixon.

Kennedy often credited the people of this overwhelming Protestant state for putting him, a Roman Catholic, in the White House. He showed them he cared, and they cared back.

“He sat down on front porches; He listened,” remembered Holbert. “He often broke bread, and for the religious community, when you break bread with your brother, that meant something.”

Then, a short five months later, that beloved West Virginia bond with their president was heartbroken on November 22. 1963. John Fitzgerald Kennedy was assassinated.

“Grief… 24/7. Everybody felt like they knew him,’ said Holbert. “He was bringing hope to West Virginia, and lord only knows what he could’ve done.”

Six decades since that devastating day we lost a president Holbert remembers his home state lost a dear friend too.

“Forever was over really quick. Forever never came,” said Holbert. We lost. Really lost.”