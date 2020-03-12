West Virginia Natural Resources testing for police officers

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Anyone interested in applying to become a West Virginia Natural Resources police officer can take a physical agility test and written exam next month.

Applicants can take the physical test at 9 a.m. on April 3 or 4 at the South Charleston Community Center. The written exam will be given after the physical test, at approximately 12:30 p.m. each day. The agency said that test will be administered at division headquarters in South Charleston.

Interviews for successful applicants will be held April 14 to 16.

