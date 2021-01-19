West Virginia nears COVID-19 vaccination another milestone

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has administered nearly 100% of all the COVID-19 vaccine allotted as first doses the state has currently received.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 132,192 out of 132,700 first doses, or 99.6%, have been administered throughout the state. West Virginia currently has a total of 28,275 doses allotted as second doses, and 85.5%, or 24,181, of those doses, have been administered.

COVID-19 Vaccine summary as of Jan. 19, 2021 (Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 31 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 1,815 deaths related to the virus.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 54-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Brooke County, an 89-year-old male from Taylor County, a 61-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year-old female from Cabell County, a 73-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year-old male from Mineral County, a 91-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 71-year-old male from Taylor County, a 70-year-old male from Marshall County, a 65-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 89-year-old female from Hancock County, an 80-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 75-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year-old male from Logan County, a 72-year-old male from Wood County, a 77-year-old female from Tucker County, a 72-year-old female from Cabell County, an 85-year-old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year-old male from Fayette County, a 91-year-old female from Putnam County, an 83-year-old male from Wood County, a 69-year-old female from Putnam County, a 65-year-old male from Putnam County, an 87-year-old female from Wetzel County, and a 92-year-old male from Greenbrier County.

WV COVID-19 data as of Jan. 19, 2021 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also recorded 1,011 new COVID-19 cases have in the past 24 hours. West Virginia has reported a total of 110,820 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those, 26,675 cases remain active and 82,330 West Virginians have recovered. 638 people across the state are currently in the hospital with the virus, and 162 of those people are in the ICU. 85 West Virginians are on a ventilator due to COVID-19.

The state has received 1,774,658 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.24% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 5.50%

WV County Alert System map for Jan. 19, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the Countuy Alert System map, 18 West Virginia counties are in red as students begin to return to in-person learning. Those counties include Mingo, Lincoln, Boone, Nicholas, Braxton, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Hardy, Berkeley, Preston, Wirt, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio and Brooke.

Lewis, Fayette, Clay, Mercer and Monongalia counties are in gold on the map and McDowell, Taylor, Mineral and Tucker counties are yellow. The remaining 28 counties are in orange.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,016), Berkeley (8,148), Boone (1,302), Braxton (684), Brooke (1,787), Cabell (6,495), Calhoun (190), Clay (303), Doddridge (369), Fayette (2,181), Gilmer (536), Grant (925), Greenbrier (2,067), Hampshire (1,245), Hancock (2,330), Hardy (1,103), Harrison (4,069), Jackson (1,502), Jefferson (3,044), Kanawha (10,389), Lewis (735), Lincoln (1,049), Logan (2,145), Marion (2,944), Marshall (2,586), Mason (1,388), McDowell (1,141), Mercer (3,722), Mineral (2,321), Mingo (1,788), Monongalia (6,543), Monroe (822), Morgan (827), Nicholas (951), Ohio (3,127), Pendleton (481), Pleasants (726), Pocahontas (516), Preston (2,258), Putnam (3,550), Raleigh (3,724), Randolph (1,967), Ritchie (501), Roane (407), Summers (638), Taylor (915), Tucker (419), Tyler (506), Upshur (1,290), Wayne (2,125), Webster (223), Wetzel (905), Wirt (301), Wood (6,153), Wyoming (1,441).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.