West Virginia offers vouchers to grandfamilies who get vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has 19,000 children being raised by their grandparents, according to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

Due to concerns that many of these grandparents are facing some type of health issue that could increase their risk of contracting COVID-19, the governor says the state will be giving $150 school vouchers to “grandfamilies” who get themselves and the grandchildren they are raising vaccinated.

Registration for this program opens Tuesday, Sept. 7. Justice said the goal is to help get the eligible children vaccinated and also give families additional funds for school supplies.

“This is a way to remember Saving Our Wisdom: That’s our grandfamilies. This is the grandfamilies saving our wisdom so that they can save our youth and save our future,” Justice said.

Bonnie Dunn, with the Healthy Grandfamilies program through West Virginia State University, says many grandparents raising their grandchildren are battling some type of chronic illness. She says the organization is working with its coalitions to provide community programs to explain the importance of immunizations and vaccinations, in particular, the COVID-19 vaccination, to grandfamilies so they can continue to provide and care for their grandchildren.

“We really and truly are looking to our coalitions in the counties to have some community programs where they can invite the grandparents out to talk about the importance of immunizations and vaccinations, in particularly the COVID vaccination,” Dunn said.

The Healthy Grandfamilies program is going into its seventh year, Dunn says. Their initiative to help provide resources, advocacy, intervention and services for grandparents raising their grandchildren reaches into each county in the state.

To help explain the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Dunn referenced a cartoon regarding the smallpox vaccine:

“There was a little cartoon that came out some time ago, I think on Facebook, and it was a little child asking the grandmother about the scar that was on the side of her arm, and she said, ‘Oh, that’s my smallpox vaccination scar,’ and the child said, ‘Well, why don’t I have one?’ and Grandma said, ‘Because it worked.’ and that’s exactly what we’re trying to say to grandparents,” Dunn said.