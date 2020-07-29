West Virginia officials scramble to help town’s water outage

GARY, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has directed the state National Guard and other state emergency officials to help a small town that has been without running water for several days.

Justice said Tuesday that the National Guard and additional emergency officials will provide Gary, West Virginia with resources after a pump in the town’s 563-customer water system broke last week.

Gary Treasurer Tracy Allison has described the situation as a health crisis where residents are having to scramble to get water to wash their hands.

Justice says state officials have delivered thousands of gallons of drinking water to the town. City officials have also donated water.

