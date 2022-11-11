PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Parkersburg Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia announced that two women have been charged, with more charges expected, in a human trafficking investigation in West Virginia and Ohio.

According to a Facebook post by the department on Thursday, Nov. 1, Parkersburg Police, along with the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force, West Virginia State Police, Marietta Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, executed search warrants at BB Massage Spas in Marietta, Ohio and Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Although authorities provided limited details, they say two women were charged with prostitution in connection to the search warrant and departments arranged for human trafficking victims to return home with a local shelter providing them with temporary housing assistance. Authorities did not give any detail into the number of victims.

The post also said that information gathered while executing the three search warrants at the spas led investigators to an address in Roane and Wirt counties in West Virginia. Police said that that location has also been searched but provided no other details.

According to the release, the ongoing joint investigation from the Parkersburg Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Ohio State Medical Board and the West Virginia Massage Licensing Board has been going on since August 2022.

The department also encouraged anyone with information related to the investigation or other human trafficking victims to call them at 304-424-8444.