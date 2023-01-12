CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is the fourth safest state for cyclists, with the state seeing 19 cyclist deaths in the past 10 years, according to a study by Ice Bike.

The study says they used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to create the list. They based it on how many cyclist deaths there are per 100,000 people and the number of deaths in the past 10 years.

They say West Virginia’s death rate is 55% below the national average.

Nebraska is the safest place for cyclists, seeing only 0.77 cyclist deaths per 100,000 people and having only 15 deaths in the past 10 years. Nebraska is followed by South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Tennessee.

