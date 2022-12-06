CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An average data breach costs $9.44 million and it takes 277 days to find and contain the breach, according to WalletHub. It can be disastrous to companies and individuals.

A study conducted by WalletHub found that West Virginia was one of the states, including the District of Columbia, with the least amount of identity theft and fraud.

The study says they used the amount of identity theft and fraud and what state laws pertaining to fraud.

West Virginia was tied with Kentucky at number 49 for the lowest average loss due to fraud. Vermont was the only state lower, the study says.

The states in the bottom 10 include:

Iowa (42)

West Virginia (43)

Utah (44)

Washington (45)

Oklahoma (46)

Wyoming (47)

Maine (48)

Indiana (49)

Arkansas (50)

Montana (51)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The states in the top 10 include: