CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub.

The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality of life.

West Virginia ranked 41 out of the 50 states overall. It is ranked number two for affordability, being beaten out by Alabama. But the Mountain State is ranked 44 for both economy and education and health. The state is ranked 45 for quality of life, being beaten out by Arkansas, Kentucky, Delaware, Mississippi and Alaska.

The worst places to live, according to the study, include:

Rank State Affordability Economy Education and Health Quality of Life 41 West Virginia 2 44 44 45 42 Kentucky 10 42 41 47 43 Alabama 1 40 48 40 44 Oklahoma 14 32 47 35 45 South Carolina 11 27 46 26 46 New Mexico 26 36 42 30 47 Arkansas 4 34 45 46 48 Louisiana 19 45 49 37 49 Alaska 42 22 30 50 50 Mississippi 7 49 50 49 Table Courtesy: WalletHub

The best places to live, according to the study, include: Massachusetts; New Jersey; New York; Idaho; Virginia; New Hampshire; Florida; Wyoming; Minnesota; and Wisconsin.

The study says that West Virginia has the highest homeownership rate, beating out Maine, Minnesota, Michigan and Delaware for the top spot. West Virginia is also one of the states with the highest poverty rate. The states with a higher percentage of population living in poverty include Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi.