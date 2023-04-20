CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A drug meant to improve blood sugar levels and heart function in those with type 2 diabetes, Ozempic, is all the rage thanks to celebrities and social media using it to lose weight quickly, and West Virginia is very interested.

Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are examples of prescription medications now being prescribed off-label to help people lose weight. This has caused a shortage of drugs in this class.

According to a study by Tebra, per 100,000 West Virginians, 8,680 are searching for Ozempic 2,478 are searching Wegovy, and 3,620 are searching for Mounjaro. West Virginia is in the top 10 states for Ozempic and Wegovy.

West Virginia’s searches for “get Ozempic online” went up 766% in March 2023, according to the study.

The top 10 states searching for Ozempic the most include:

Louisiana – 9,381 Tennessee – 8,692 West Virginia – 8,680 Florida – 8,494 Mississippi – 8,108 Oklahoma – 8,019 Texas – 7,833 Georgia – 7,363 Alabama – 7,244 Arizona – 7,004

The top 10 states searching for Wegovy the most include:

Tennessee – 3,200 North Carolina – 3,040 Kentucky – 2,862 Alabama – 2,759 Mississippi – 2,530 West Virginia – 2,478 New Jersey – 2,424 Georgia – 2,392 Massachusetts – 2,381 Oklahoma – 2,251

The top 10 states searching for Mounjaro the most include: