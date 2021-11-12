West Virginia opening first medical cannabis dispensary

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s first medical cannabis dispensary is opening more than four years after state lawmakers allowed a regulatory system for those products to be established.
Trulieve Cannabis is set to debut a retail location in Morgantown on Friday, with a second shop opening in Weston next Monday. The 2017 state law allows for medical cannabis use in pills, oils, topical gels, liquids, dermal patches and a form that can be vaporized.
In order to access and buy products from a dispensary, residents must have a West Virginia medical marijuana card. Residents with serious medical conditions can register for the card at www.medcanwv.org.
