CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is gearing up to promote more international business opportunities, and that means opening a trade office in Taiwan.

The goal is pretty basic. We want things Taiwan produces, and they want things West Virginia produces.

This past week, a delegation from West Virginia visited Taiwan on a trade mission. The group included 11 members of the legislature and the economic development office.

They were joined by Taiwanese officials to cut the ribbon on a new West Virginia trade office. Taiwan is interested in our fossil fuels, and West Virginia wants certain technologies from Taiwan.

The deal is seen as beneficial to both parties.

“We can build relationships in both directions. And with what’s going on with mainland China and all, it gives an even greater opportunity for the State of West Virginia to be able to work with them and have investment in this state to create jobs,” said State Sen. Craig Blair (R) Berkeley – Senate President.

One company from Taiwan is already operating in West Virginia. APG Polytech now has a plant in the Apple Grove section of Mason County. It makes plastics and other related materials.

And this effort does not stop with Taiwan. This past legislative session a “West Virginia – Ireland Trade Commission” was approved. Governor Justice signed it into law, on Saint Patrick’s Day.