CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A local organization in Charleston is one of three plaintiffs in a lawsuit claiming the Environmental Protection Agency failed to protect public health.

People Concerned About Chemical Safety – based in Charleston – the Louisiana Environmental Action Network and the Sierra Club filed the lawsuit against the EPA on Monday.

They claim the EPA did not review air admission standards mandated by the Clean Air Act. The concern is over facilities producing polyether polyols, which are produced in the Institute, South Charleston and New Martinsville communities.

Attorney Adam Kron says the suit boils down to protecting people who live close to the plants, which increases the odds of people getting cancer.