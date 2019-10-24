West Virginia osteopath sentenced for illegally prescribing opioids

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia osteopath has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for illegally prescribing opioids.

Prosecutors said in a news release that 29-year-old Mathew Sisson was sentenced in federal court in Charleston for distributing oxycodone outside the bounds of professional medical practice.

Sisson admitted writing a prescription for 60 pills to an individual in a hospital lobby in 2017. The individual was not a patient and Sisson said he did not perform a physical examination of that person.

Sisson had participated in a hospital training program that allowed him to prescribe controlled substances within the program’s confines.