CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new survey found that West Virginia parents scored above average when it comes to understanding their kids’ slang.

USDictionary.com surveyed 3,000 parents across the country to find out what they knew about 2023 slang.

The survey included the term “bussin’,” which USDictionary.com said stumped one-quarter of parents. While it just means something is good, 14% of parents thought it was another way of saying something was busy, or “bustling,” 6% thought it meant making a lot of noise and another 5% thought it meant arriving somewhere late.

Other terms included “rizz”—natural skill when it comes to flirting and “slay”—when your outfit is “killing it.”

Eighty percent of West Virginia parents got a passing score, which USDictionary.com said placed them above average. Parents in Iowa scored the highest—94%, and parents in Vermont placed last, with only 25% passing.

The averages ages of the parents in those states, as of 2021 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows, vary by quite a bit:

15–17 18–19 20–24 25–29 30–34 35–39 40–44 45–49 Iowa 4.7 24.2 59.6 124.3 116.8 47.2 9.0 0.5 Vermont 3.1 9.9 31.4 73.5 98.4 53.0 10.2 1.2 West Virginia 7.3 41.7 89.3 103.8 76.2 32.8 6.4 0.5 Birth rates, by age of mother: United States, each state and territory, 2021

[By place of residence. Fertility rates are births per 1,000 women aged 15–44; total fertility rates are sums of birth rates for 5-year age groups multiplied by 5; birth rates by age are births per 1,000 women in specified

age group estimated in each area. Populations estimated as of July 1] Credit: CDC

You can take USDictionary.com’s 2023 slang quiz below to see how you do: