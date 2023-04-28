CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– A former West Virginia regional director of parole was sentenced on Thursday for lying during a sexual misconduct investigation in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

According to the Department of Justice, David Jones admitted that he withheld information regarding a sexual misconduct investigation of a state parole officer under his supervision. Jones also admitted that he repeatedly told a witness to lie, destroy evidence and delete recordings of sexual harassment.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said, “David Jones’ attempt to cover up Anthony DeMetro’s reprehensible conduct makes the victim’s courage all the more commendable. Far too often, survivors of crime don’t seek justice because they are afraid that no one will believe them or that those in authority will betray them as David Jones tried to do in this case”.

“As the Regional Director of Parole in West Virginia, he was entrusted to uphold the law. Instead, he attempted to use his official capacity to influence a sexual misconduct investigation. This sentencing is a reminder that the FBI is committed to ensuring those who violate the public’s trust are held accountable.” said Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office.

According to the DOJ, Jones will serve 87 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.