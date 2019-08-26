West Virginia picks Credit Union for Medical Cannabis Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia has picked a credit union for the state’s medical cannabis program. The state treasurer’s office released notice that Element Federal Credit Union has been selected as the apparent winning vendor.

“My staff has worked tirelessly to make this program viable,” said West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue. “I look forward to awarding this contract and moving forward with a banking process. My main priority is to help people in our state who want this medical option for either themselves or a family member.”

Other vendors have until September 3, 2019, to file a protest. The state needed a credit union to address legal issues surrounding money made by the medical cannabis program.

An official purchase order and more information are expected to be released next week, pending the successful conclusion of negotiations.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.