PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was arrested in Barbour County after police found a 3-year-old hidden in the floorboard of a vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Oct. 23, officers with the Philippi Police Department assisted deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop on Main Street in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

Londa Hogue

Officers then made contact with Londa Hogue, 42, of Philippi, who had three children ages 4-8 in the back seat of the vehicle without any car seats, as well as a 1-year-old infant who was only in a booster seat, officers said.

Another individual was sitting in the passenger seat with a dog on her lap and a 3-year-old child seated in the floorboard in front of her “sitting in trash,” according to the complaint.

While nearby, law enforcement heard the passenger “tell the child, ‘You should have stayed hidden,'” and during that time, officers “could detect the odor of marijuana,” officers said.

Upon examining the vehicle, law enforcement noted that “the children were unsecured in the vehicle with no child in proper safety belts,” and that “the child in the front floor was at more risk of harm in the event of an airbag being deployed,” according to the complaint.

Hogue has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.