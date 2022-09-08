CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginians, including political watchers, weighed-in on the death of Queen Elizabeth II today, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

Her reign was so long, that 14 different U.S. presidents and seven popes served during the tenure of Queen Elizabeth. When she became queen in 1952, very few women in the United States and around the world held political office or high leadership positions. That has changed a lot in the past 70 years, and so she’s viewed as a trailblazer for other women.

“Here’s where I connect with her as well. She was born in 1926. My mother was born in 1926. And every time I look at Queen Elizabeth, I think about my mother and her strength,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

“She’s a calming force. I mean all the way from World War II to the present, through all the wars. She seemed to be like – I don’t mean to sound like a baseball movie – but the constant. And she’s always had such a positive impact on society, and on the free world,” said Tom Susman, a political analyst.

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R) West Virginia sent out a tweet today asking people to pray for the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom, on their loss.

Miller said of the queen, “May her legacy of tireless service and unyielding leadership live on.”