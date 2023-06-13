CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Double standard” and “He’s toast” are just two statements local political leaders are using to describe former President Donald Trump being arraigned on federal charges.

Reactions are mostly along party lines with Trump remaining very popular in this part of the country.

The former President made his way from his estate and golf course in South Florida to his arraignment on charges inside a Miami federal courthouse. The 37-count indictment alleges Trump obstructed justice and concealed and withheld highly classified documents he took from the White House after he lost the 2020 presidential race. Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Trump won West Virginia in 2016 and 2020, capturing 69% of the vote both times. But Democrats told 13 News that he crossed a line with his actions, while Republicans said they feel he’s being railroaded.

“I think this has been unfortunate. This has been a double standard. Think about all the information that has come out over the years, on Hunter Biden on Hillary Clinton, and all these people, and nothing happens. Crickets,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) West Virginia.

“His own former attorney general, an attorney general who was with him up until the end. And was a close ally of Donald Trump, Bill Barr, said if even half of what are in those indictments is true, then he’s toast,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha – WV Democrat Party Chair.

Despite the indictment, most polls show that he still has a substantial lead over his Republican challengers for the 2024 presidential nomination. As of now, former President Trump has nine declared GOP challengers for 2024, with more candidates likely to enter the race.