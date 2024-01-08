CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — With states like Nevada and Oregon allowing voters to decide on whether or not to implement ranked-choice voting, the subject has drawn attention nationwide, including in West Virginia.

Secretary of State Mac Warner, who is running for governor in the Republican Primary Election, and lawyer Erika Kolenich, who is the Libertarian Party’s candidate for West Virginia Governor, have both released op-eds on ranked-choice voting. Warner advocates for the state to ban ranked-choice voting, whereas Kolenich claims that ranked-choice voting could save West Virginia elections.

What is ranked-choice voting?

During ranked-choice voting, voters rank candidates in order of their preference, rather than selecting one candidate. If after counting voters’ first choices, one candidate receives more than half of the vote, that candidate wins, however, if no candidate gets more than half the vote, the candidate with the lowest number of votes is eliminated from the next round of counting, and their voters’ second choice votes are tallied. That process continues until one candidate has more than half of the votes, the Ranked Choice Voting Resource Center outlines. Click here for a more in-depth example that includes model ballots.

Why does Warner want to ban it?

In his op-ed, Warner called ranked-choice a “confusing system” and claims it “often results in candidates who may have majority support losing the election” and “routinely leads to legally cast ballots being discarded.”

Ranked Choice Voting has been used in Alaska to elect a senator who couldn’t win her own party’s primary. In Maine, the process discarded enough ballots to change the results in a Congressional race in 2018. In 2022 in California, Ranked Choice Voting programming had an error that resulted in a recount and a new winner. In 2022, an At-Large Congressional Special and the General Election had 15,000 editions of ballot counting and recounting prior to determining the winner. Secretary of State Mac Warner, Republican Primary Candidate for West Virginia Governor

Warner writes that voters could be confused if the candidate who received the most number one votes, but who failed to get more than half of the vote, ended up losing the election, and that the longer vote-counting process could decrease voter confidence.

“Voting should be easy and ballot instructions should be simple. Since this country was founded, winners were the candidates who received the most votes. Changes to this process will not happen under my watch. I urge the Legislature to prohibit Ranked Choice Voting in West Virginia,” Warner concluded.

Why does Kolenich say West Virginia needs it?

The Libertarian candidate pointed to West Virginia’s low voter turnout in 2020.

Allowing West Virginians disenfranchised with the “lesser of two evils” vote to support a candidate they believe in but to also cast a second-choice vote for a candidate with better chances is how to change the political landscape in our country and state. Knowing their preferences will be important and considered, even if their first choice is not the winner may very well be the key to getting more West Virginia voters to the polls. In a world where election results and the fairness of the same are often questioned, this method of voting can restore integrity to the process. Erika Kolenich, Libertarian Candidate for West Virginia Governor.

Kolenich said that ranked-choice voting would allow voters to vote for their first-choice candidate without fear of “wasting their vote,” and postulated that candidates would focus on issues and constructive debate rather than single-issue ideology and polarization of voters.

“Many states are moving toward ranked choice voting. West Virginia should do the same as the future of elections in the Mountain State. At the very least, we should have an open dialog about how to improve the election process, and not impose authoritarian ‘bans’ that favor the current two-party system,” Kolenich concluded.