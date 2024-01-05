CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A possible income tax cut, recreational marijuana and the death penalty were all topics of discussion brought up at the 2024 Legislative Lookahead.

The event, sponsored by the West Virginia Press Association, sees elected leaders and government officials gathered with reporters to discuss the 2024 agenda.

Fixing the state’s troubled corrections system is high on the list, along with raising staff pay. Improvements in higher education will be proposed, and all state workers are being promised a 5% pay raise. And there is talk of cutting state income taxes by another 10%, after a 21% cut in 2023.

“Tax reductions, last year, 700 to 800 million dollars tax reduction in the state of West Virginia. That’s tremendous,” said State Sen. Craig Blair, (R) Berkeley – Senate President.

“We’ve been the watchdog. We want to make sure that we’re able to put money in people’s pockets and able to save money for people,” said Del. Sean Hornbuckle, (D) Cabell – Minority Leader.

Both parties agreed there would be a discussion of legalizing recreational marijuana, as three of our bordering states have already done so. But approval in West Virginia is not certain.

And the senate president will introduce a bill calling for the death penalty for anyone who sells fentanyl, that results in another person’s death.

There will also be more focus on economic development after LG Electronics announced it was coming to West Virginia this week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In fact, legislative leaders have a new West Virginia map made showcasing the locations of all new companies announcing plans to move here in the past few years.