CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is again wading into the controversy of gender-affirming healthcare restrictions.

A bill now introduced in the legislature would add further restrictions to a bill that passed in 2023.

Health decisions for transgender people under the age of 18 were among the most volatile items approved in the 2023 session, but now more is on the table.

Last year, gender-affirming surgery was banned for people under age 18. This year, the bill would also ban hormone therapy, mental therapy, puberty blockers and surgery for anyone under age 21.

This year’s bill refers to such medical treatments as “delusion or disorder with no intent of cure, or cure-pursuing recovery.”

“It’s a one-way ticket, to do gender, what they call gender-affirming surgery care? But I call it surgery. And I think it’s just not wise to allow people at that age to make permanent life decisions,” said State Sen. Chandler Swope, (R) Mercer.

“We believe that parents should have the right to the prescriptions, the medical prescriptions for the health care needs of their kids. Without 134 legislators standing in the way,” said Andrew Schneider, Fairness West Virginia.

The West Virginia bill follows a similar gender health care controversy in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vetoed a bill that restricted gender-affirming care for minors, but the house overrode his veto. The Ohio Senate could vote to override on Jan. 24.

In all, 22 states have considered similar measures.

This new bill has been sent to the Committee on Health and then will go to the Judiciary Committee. It could be weeks before we see a final vote on the floor.