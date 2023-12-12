CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Secretary of State and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mac Warner maintains the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, and the FBI and CIA conspired against the former President.

The claim arose in a Republican debate for West Virginia Governor on “MetroNews” when host Hoppy Kercheval asked Warner if he thought the presidency was stolen and Warner said, “Yes.”

He says the agencies convinced social media sites Twitter, which is now called X, and Facebook to ban Trump, or his supporters from discussing what was really on a laptop computer seized from presidential son, Hunter Biden.

The younger Biden, like Trump, is under federal investigation. Democrats call the claims nonsense, but Warner stands behind them.

“Now they do this maybe in other countries, that’s the purview of the CIA. But it’s not their job to come in and lie to the American people and decide the outcome of a presidential election, by lying to the American people. That’s why I say that this election was obtained by trickery,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner, (R) Candidate for WV Governor.

“It’s really a disservice to the fallen heroes who lost their lives in service to this country, who worked for the FBI and the CIA. And really, it’s a disservice to himself,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha and State Democratic Party Chairman.

Secretary of State Warner says the House Judiciary Committee has the evidence from Congressional hearings and continues to investigate. Democrats call all of this unsubstantiated.

Now, Mac Warner says he’s not doing this to appeal to Trump supporters, and there are many in this state, as he runs for governor. Democrats believe he’s doing exactly that.

Despite people saying the 2020 election was stolen from the former President, reviews and recounts continue to show that Biden won the Electoral College 306-232, and won the popular vote by more than 7 million votes, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press also reported that there was little voter fraud in swing states, as well as conspiracy theories about voting machines were unfounded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.