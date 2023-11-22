CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A new WMOV/American Pulse poll shows that Republican voters are overwhelmingly likely to vote for current Gov. Jim Justice for U.S. Senate, likely giving control of the Senate to Republicans.

Here are some highlights from the polling data:

U.S. Senate

Republican voters are most likely to vote for Gov. Jim Justice for U.S. Senate with 55.7% saying they'll vote for him. 22.1% of Republican voters are undecided, and 19.9% say they'll vote for Rep. Alex Mooney.

With Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) saying he won't run for re-election, the Senate will likely go to the Republicans.

According to a recent poll of voters by Emerson College, Gov. Jim Justice, who is running for that seat, would have beaten incumbent Manchin. If it were between Manchin and Rep. Alex Mooney (R), Manchin would have won, even though he is a Democrat in a deep-red state.

If Mooney is a choice on the ballot for the second congressional district, he is the leader with 41.1% of voters saying they'll vote for him. The closest candidate is State Treasurer Riley Moore with 11.6%.

Governor's Race

Current Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) is the frontrunner for the governor's race with 30.5% of Republican voters wanting him. 22.8% are undecided and 22.6% say they'll vote for Del. Moore Capito, son of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

Attorney General's Race

Republican voters are mostly undecided on who they would vote for for attorney general in 2024. JB McCuskey has the lead with 16.1% of voters saying he's the choice, Mike Stuart has 10.6%, and Ryan Weld - who dropped out of the race on Wednesday - had 5.4%.

Other Races

The Secretary of State and Auditor races are both overwhelmingly undecided.

For Secretary of State, Kris Warner leads with 20.3% and Doug Skaff with 7.5%; 58.2% are undecided.

The Auditor's race has the most amount of undecided voters; 71.5% say they are undecided. Eric Householder has 15.7% of the vote and Caleb Hanna has 12.8% of the vote.

Popularity

Gov. Jim Justice's favorability is at 73%, making him one of the most popular political figures in the Mountain State. In polling done by Morning Consult Pro, Justice is among the top 10 most popular governors in the U.S.

Republican gubernatorial candidates Morrisey and Capito are both popular among their party's voters. Morrisey's favorability is at 62.9% and Capito's is at 60.1%.

WMOV and American Pulse say these numbers were found through 414 interviews, with a margin of error of +/- 4.8% at a 95% confidence level.