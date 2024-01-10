CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2024 West Virginia Legislature is officially in session and leaders say discussions of income taxes, pay raises, the state’s jails and prisons, and more are sure to be brought up.

Day one of 60 started at noon when the House and the Senate gaveled in, after that, they got right down to business.

Some of the biggest topics the Legislature would like to tackle include jail and prison reform, a 5% pay raise for state employees, and — with all the new companies coming to the Mountain State — a child-care subsidy so parents can go back to work.

But, of course, income tax is a big issue. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) will give his eighth and final State of the State Address at 7 p.m. and he will talk about the possibility of cutting state income taxes by another 10% after the 21% cut in 2023.

“I think you’re going to see more issues like some more tax reform,” Del. Eric Householder (R-Berkeley; Majority Leader) said. “I would like to see us tackle the total elimination of the Social Security Tax.”

“It needs to be measured,” Del. Sean Hornbuckle (D-Cabell; Minority Leader) said. “We always want to make sure we’re putting more money in our West Virginian’s pockets, but if it’s going to lead to alleviating some type of, you know, really important service, we can ill-afford to have that.”

Hundreds of bills big and small are going to be coming out in the next few weeks.