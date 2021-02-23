West Virginia Power set to give baseball announcement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Power and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin say an announcement will be made at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Feb. 24 about the future of baseball in the Capital City.

Late last year, the announcement came that the West Virginia Power was not included again as an Affiliated Minor League team. At that time, it was not clear if that meant baseball in Charleston was done for good.

Major League Baseball had restructured its Minor League affiliates, limiting the number of teams to 120. West Virginia Power did not make that cut. Minor League Baseball had been a major part of the Charleston community since the early 1900s, and consistently since 1987, the team said at the time of the cut.