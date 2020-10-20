West Virginia prepares for Early Voting kick-off on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For weeks, the Kanawha County Clerk’s office has been processing thousands of mail-in absentee ballots, but now the preparations are underway for in-person early voting beginning Wednesday.

Early voting has been in place in West Virginia for a number of years. It usually allows for a 10-day voting period, including two Saturdays at every county clerk’s office ahead of the general election.

“And they need to bring their ID with them because everybody has to show ID now. And if it’s a first-time voter they need to bring something with their address on it. A utility bill, their driver’s license, something like that,” Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk said.

Many counties will have remote voting locations aside from the clerk’s office, and you can find the complete list for each county on the Secretary of State’s website. With in-person voting going on for ten-days, people are urged to take precautions.

“Well first of all bring your mask. We had zero cases of COVID-19 during the primary and I intend to have the same sort of results during the general election. All the PPE is in place, so people should feel comfortable,” Mac Warner, (R) WV Secretary of State said.

Between mail-in ballots and in-person early voting, there are heightened concerns about confusion and election security. A former Secretary of State is confident the system is strong.

“There’s not an excuse not to vote, and it will be counted. It will be accurately counted. It always has been ad it will be certified,” Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-WV), who formerly served as Secretary of State, said.

So far 138,000 people have requested absentee ballots. 137,000 have been mailed out, and 91,000 voters already cast, and returned their ballots.

Even though in-person early voting begins on Wednesday. You can still vote by absentee ballot, but you must request a mail ballot by Wednesday, Oct. 28.

