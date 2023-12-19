CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Catholics are reacting to Pope Francis saying the clergy can bless same-sex couples. Some people say this is a big step forward, while others say it is still not enough.
Same-sex couples have been allowed to legally marry in the U.S. and many other countries for years. But the Catholic Church has never changed its policy, saying that same-sex marriage violates the rules of the church.
That may be changing, but perhaps just slightly.
Pope Francis now says priests can confer formal blessings upon same-sex couples, although the church still does not recognize the actual marriage itself. But some say it is making the church more inclusive.
“We are a church of mercy. We are a church of invitation. We are a church that is inviting people to have an encounter with God. That’s everybody. The church is not someplace where only the holy can sit. The church is a place for sinners. And we’re all sinners,” said Father Chapin, host of “Daily Living.”
But not everyone views this as progress. The “Human Rights Campaign,” which advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, says the Catholic Church is still largely discriminatory. That’s because it still does not recognize same-gender marriage, and it often denies openly homosexual people other sacraments.
Still, many view Pope Francis as more open to LGBTQ+ rights. He once famously said, “Being homosexual isn’t a crime.”