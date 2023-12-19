CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Catholics are reacting to Pope Francis saying the clergy can bless same-sex couples. Some people say this is a big step forward, while others say it is still not enough.

Same-sex couples have been allowed to legally marry in the U.S. and many other countries for years. But the Catholic Church has never changed its policy, saying that same-sex marriage violates the rules of the church.

That may be changing, but perhaps just slightly.

Pope Francis now says priests can confer formal blessings upon same-sex couples, although the church still does not recognize the actual marriage itself. But some say it is making the church more inclusive.

“We are a church of mercy. We are a church of invitation. We are a church that is inviting people to have an encounter with God. That’s everybody. The church is not someplace where only the holy can sit. The church is a place for sinners. And we’re all sinners,” said Father Chapin, host of “Daily Living.”

But not everyone views this as progress. The “Human Rights Campaign,” which advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, says the Catholic Church is still largely discriminatory. That’s because it still does not recognize same-gender marriage, and it often denies openly homosexual people other sacraments.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Still, many view Pope Francis as more open to LGBTQ+ rights. He once famously said, “Being homosexual isn’t a crime.”