West Virginia Program Helps Children With Disabilities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Denise Campbell started saving money for her son Logan's education through the West Virginia 529 college savings program when he was only 3 months old. But not long after that, Logan was diagnosed with autism and something suddenly struck her.

"One of the biggest things on your mind is who is going to take care of them when I am not here," said Campbell .

It was then that she realized she needed more peace of mind saving for his all of his future needs.

"You want to do everything you can to make them successful in life and when you have a child with a disability, those challenges are greater," she said.

And if those challenges are not difficult enough, individuals with disabilities could only save $2,000 dollars before losing government benefits like Medicaid or social security.

That has all changed starting earlier this year thanks to the WV Able program.

"It's going to be so life-changing for so many West Virginians, and for so many, it already is," said Gina Joynes with the West Virginia Treasurer's office.

Parents like Denise can now invest up to $15,000 dollars a year tax-free without their children losing those important government benefits.

The program also allows Denise, who invested in the 529 college savings plan, to roll that money into the new WV Able program if needed.

For more information about the WV Able program, click here