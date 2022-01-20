All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
West Virginia public school parents sue over private school voucher law

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Three parents of children who attend public schools in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s private school voucher law.

News outlets report the suit filed Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court contends the law violates the state Constitution and will siphon money away from public education. The law was enacted last year and creates a publicly funded savings accounts program called the Hope Scholarship that plans to begin accepting applications in March.

Plaintiff Travis Beaver said money slated for vouchers “should go to our severely underfunded public schools.” The Institute for Justice said the program is constitutional and it plans to fight the legal challenge.

