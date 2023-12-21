CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The average West Virginian will see an increase of a little more than $6 on their gas bill after the Public Service Commission approved the second Mountaineer Gas rate increase in two days.

According to the PSC, Thursday’s general rate increase is 5.09%, which would come out to around a $4.20 increase on a monthly bill.

A 1.96% increase — which would be used to invest $67 million into upgrades and improvements — would come out to $1.93 every month, with commercial users seeing a $5.26 increase.

The total for the average West Virginian will be $6.13 per month.

The new rates will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

The announcement comes just more than a month after a water main break flooded Mountaineer Gas lines on Charleston’s West Side on Nov. 10.

The incident left many customers without natural gas for weeks, including the Thanksgiving holiday. The company is still finishing up repairs to its excavation holes and replacing customers’ damaged appliances.

Mountaineer Gas is also suing West Virginia American Water over the incident.