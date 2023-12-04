The Public Service Commission is "pleased" to see the changes Optimum has made.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After being fined $2.2 million back in 2022, customer complaints against Optimum — then known as Suddenlink — have dropped by around 55%, according to numbers released by the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

The West Virginia PSC fined Optimum in February 2022 for “[failing] to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers.”

The PSC said on Feb. 9, 2022, that they had received 1,005 complaints against the company in 2020 and 768 in 2021. On Monday, they said there were 687 complaints in 2022 and only 311 in 2023, a 69% decrease since 2020 and a 55% decrease since 2022.

The Public Service Commission is “pleased” to see the changes Optimum has made.

The PSC fined them $2.242 million and said they had to open a call center in West Virginia to fix customers’ issues, which was opened in Scott Depot and employs more than 75 people, according to the PSC. They were also told to be “more responsive to customer needs,” which resulted in new storefronts, a new app and more vehicles to dispatch to customers.

“The Commission takes note when a company is obviously trying seriously to remedy past problems and wanted to publicly acknowledge Optimum’s efforts,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said.